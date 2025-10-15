Interactive Brokers Gr's Earnings Outlook

Interactive Brokers Gr (NASDAQ:IBKR) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-16. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Interactive Brokers Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52.

The announcement from Interactive Brokers Gr is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.06, leading to a 7.77% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Interactive Brokers Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.45 0.48 0.46 0.46 EPS Actual 0.51 0.47 0.51 0.44 Price Change % 8.00% -9.00% 9.00% -4.00%

Interactive Brokers Gr Share Price Analysis

Shares of Interactive Brokers Gr were trading at $69.36 as of October 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 86.28%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Interactive Brokers Gr

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Interactive Brokers Gr.

With 4 analyst ratings, Interactive Brokers Gr has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $76.0, indicating a potential 9.57% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and LPL Finl Hldgs, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for LPL Finl Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $432.0, suggesting a potential 522.84% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and LPL Finl Hldgs, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Interactive Brokers Group Outperform 7.25% $2.19B 4.80% LPL Finl Hldgs Outperform 30.81% $989.47M 6.67%

Key Takeaway:

Interactive Brokers Group ranks higher than its peer in terms of Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, indicating stronger financial performance in these areas. However, its Return on Equity is lower compared to its peer. Overall, Interactive Brokers Group is positioned favorably among its peers based on the provided metrics.

Unveiling the Story Behind Interactive Brokers Gr

Interactive Brokers is a large, automated, retail and institutional brokerage that boasted nearly $570 billion in customer equity at the end of 2024. The company cut its teeth as a market maker, introducing US financial markets to automated and algorithmic training before expanding into brokerage services in 1993. The firm has a wide-ranging client base, with its best-in-class order execution and extremely low margin lending rates catering to a sophisticated audience of hedge funds, proprietary traders, and introducing brokers that account for about 45% of the firm's commissions. With operations spanning more than 160 electronic exchanges, 36 countries, and 28 currencies, Interactive Brokers caters to a global clientele, with more than 80% of active accounts sitting outside the US.

A Deep Dive into Interactive Brokers Gr's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Interactive Brokers Gr's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.25% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.07%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Interactive Brokers Gr's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.8%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Interactive Brokers Gr's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Interactive Brokers Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.0, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Interactive Brokers Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

