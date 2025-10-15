A Look Ahead: M&T Bank's Earnings Forecast

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-16. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate M&T Bank to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.39.

The market awaits M&T Bank's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.26, leading to a 1.6% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at M&T Bank's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 4.02 3.40 3.74 3.64 EPS Actual 4.28 3.38 3.92 4.08 Price Change % 2.00% 1.00% 0.00% -1.00%

Tracking M&T Bank's Stock Performance

Shares of M&T Bank were trading at $187.04 as of October 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.9%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

