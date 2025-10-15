A Look Ahead: M&T Bank's Earnings Forecast

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-16. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.
Analysts anticipate M&T Bank to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.39.
The market awaits M&T Bank's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.
It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.
Earnings Track Record
In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.26, leading to a 1.6% increase in the share price the following trading session.
Here's a look at M&T Bank's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|EPS Estimate
|4.02
|3.40
|3.74
|3.64
|EPS Actual
|4.28
|3.38
|3.92
|4.08
|Price Change %
|2.00%
|1.00%
|0.00%
|-1.00%
Tracking M&T Bank's Stock Performance
Shares of M&T Bank were trading at $187.04 as of October 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.9%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.
