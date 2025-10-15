What to Expect from Travelers Companies's Earnings

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-16. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Travelers Companies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.99.

Investors in Travelers Companies are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $3.07 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.59% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Travelers Companies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 3.44 0.80 6.61 3.64 EPS Actual 6.51 1.91 9.15 5.24 Price Change % 2.00% 1.00% -2.00% 0.00%

Performance of Travelers Companies Shares

Shares of Travelers Companies were trading at $275.64 as of October 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.46%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

