An Overview of Marsh & McLennan's Earnings

Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-16. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Marsh & McLennan will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79.

The announcement from Marsh & McLennan is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.05, leading to a 0.59% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Marsh & McLennan's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.67 3 1.76 1.61 EPS Actual 2.72 3.06 1.87 1.63 Price Change % 1.00% -5.00% -2.00% -1.00%

Marsh & McLennan Share Price Analysis

Shares of Marsh & McLennan were trading at $207.02 as of October 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.44%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Marsh & McLennan

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Marsh & McLennan.

Analysts have provided Marsh & McLennan with 10 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $229.7, suggesting a potential 10.96% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Aon, Arthur J. Gallagher and Willis Towers Watson, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Aon, with an average 1-year price target of $420.36, suggesting a potential 103.05% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Arthur J. Gallagher, with an average 1-year price target of $342.6, suggesting a potential 65.49% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Willis Towers Watson, with an average 1-year price target of $377.67, suggesting a potential 82.43% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Aon, Arthur J. Gallagher and Willis Towers Watson, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Marsh & McLennan Cos Neutral 12.10% $3.08B 8.12% Aon Outperform 10.51% $1.79B 7.80% Arthur J. Gallagher Outperform 16.05% $1.37B 1.61% Willis Towers Watson Outperform -0.18% $812M 4.08%

Key Takeaway:

Marsh & McLennan ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, its return on equity is below average compared to the group. Overall, Marsh & McLennan is positioned well relative to its peers in terms of financial performance.

About Marsh & McLennan

Marsh McLennan is a professional services firm that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and human capital. The company operates through two main segments: risk and insurance services and consulting. In risk and insurance services, the firm offers services via Marsh (an insurance broker) and Guy Carpenter (a risk and reinsurance specialist). The consulting division comprises Mercer (a provider of human resource services) and Oliver Wyman (a management and economic consultancy). About half of its revenue is generated outside the US.

Marsh & McLennan's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Marsh & McLennan's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.1%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Marsh & McLennan's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 17.36%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Marsh & McLennan's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.12% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marsh & McLennan's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.1%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Marsh & McLennan's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.37, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

