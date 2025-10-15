A Look Ahead: Infosys's Earnings Forecast

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Infosys will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20.

The announcement from Infosys is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.17% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Infosys's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.19 0.19 0.19 EPS Actual 0.19 0.20 0.19 0.19 Price Change % -4.00% -3.00% -2.00% -1.00%

Performance of Infosys Shares

Shares of Infosys were trading at $16.48 as of October 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.12%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Infosys

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Infosys.

With 4 analyst ratings, Infosys has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $17.25, indicating a potential 4.67% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Cognizant Tech Solns, Gartner and EPAM Systems, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Cognizant Tech Solns, with an average 1-year price target of $92.17, suggesting a potential 459.28% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Gartner, with an average 1-year price target of $320.9, suggesting a potential 1847.21% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for EPAM Systems, with an average 1-year price target of $182.33, suggesting a potential 1006.37% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Cognizant Tech Solns, Gartner and EPAM Systems, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Infosys Neutral 4.82% $1.52B 7.26% Cognizant Tech Solns Outperform 8.14% $1.77B 4.27% Gartner Neutral 5.73% $1.15B 15.89% EPAM Systems Neutral 18.04% $389.43M 2.41%

Key Takeaway:

Infosys ranks in the middle among its peers for revenue growth. It is at the bottom for gross profit and return on equity.

About Infosys

Infosys is an IT services provider based in Bengaluru, India, with offices in more than 50 countries. The company leverages its offshore outsourcing model to serve clients across different industries, such as financial services and manufacturing. Infosys' IT services offerings include consulting, digital transformation, and business process outsourcing.

Infosys's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Infosys's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.82%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.37%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Infosys's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.26%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Infosys's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.64%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, Infosys adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

