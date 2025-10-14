What's Next: Great Southern Bancorp's Earnings Preview

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-15. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Great Southern Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52.

The market awaits Great Southern Bancorp's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.37 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.05% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Great Southern Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.35 1.27 1.32 1.26 EPS Actual 1.72 1.47 1.27 1.41 Price Change % 5.00% 4.00% -5.00% -0.00%

Performance of Great Southern Bancorp Shares

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp were trading at $60.57 as of October 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.84%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.