What's Next: Banner's Earnings Preview

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-15. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Banner to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40.

The announcement from Banner is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.57% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Banner's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.31 1.22 1.20 1.16 EPS Actual 1.35 1.29 1.33 1.30 Price Change % 1.00% 1.00% 0.00% 3.00%

Tracking Banner's Stock Performance

Shares of Banner were trading at $61.665 as of October 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.5%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Banner visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.