An Overview of First Industrial Realty's Earnings

First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-15. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect First Industrial Realty to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53.

First Industrial Realty bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.24, leading to a 0.12% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at First Industrial Realty's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.70 0.69 0.67 EPS Actual 0.76 0.68 0.71 0.68 Price Change % 0.00% 1.00% 3.00% -2.00%

Market Performance of First Industrial Realty's Stock

Shares of First Industrial Realty were trading at $51.48 as of October 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.85%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on First Industrial Realty

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding First Industrial Realty.

The consensus rating for First Industrial Realty is Neutral, based on 4 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $56.25, there's a potential 9.27% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Stag Industrial, Terreno Realty and EastGroup Properties, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Stag Industrial, with an average 1-year price target of $39.33, suggesting a potential 23.6% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Terreno Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $62.2, suggesting a potential 20.82% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for EastGroup Properties, with an average 1-year price target of $181.8, suggesting a potential 253.15% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Stag Industrial, Terreno Realty and EastGroup Properties, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity First Industrial Realty Neutral 9.76% $134.71M 2.08% Stag Industrial Outperform 9.39% $167.19M 1.45% Terreno Realty Neutral 19.09% $84.33M 2.37% EastGroup Properties Neutral 11.44% $128.92M 1.88%

Key Takeaway:

First Industrial Realty ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It ranks at the bottom for gross profit. It ranks in the middle for return on equity.

Get to Know First Industrial Realty Better

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust that owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops, and redevelops industrial real estate. Through its fully integrated operating and investing platform, the company provides facilities and customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains. The company serves a diverse tenant base across various sectors, including e-commerce, logistics, transportation, manufacturing, retail, consumer services, food and beverage, building materials, wholesale goods, health services, and government.

First Industrial Realty's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining First Industrial Realty's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.76% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: First Industrial Realty's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 30.61% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Industrial Realty's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.08%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.01%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: First Industrial Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.91.

To track all earnings releases for First Industrial Realty visit their earnings calendar on our site.

