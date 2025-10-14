Synchrony Finl Earnings Preview

Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-15. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Synchrony Finl to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.20.

Anticipation surrounds Synchrony Finl's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.79, which was followed by a 2.01% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Synchrony Finl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.71 1.67 1.92 1.79 EPS Actual 2.50 1.89 1.91 1.94 Price Change % 2.00% 3.00% 3.00% 0.00%

Market Performance of Synchrony Finl's Stock

Shares of Synchrony Finl were trading at $70.14 as of October 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.34%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Synchrony Finl

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Synchrony Finl.

The consensus rating for Synchrony Finl is Outperform, derived from 14 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $80.64 implies a potential 14.97% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Figure Technology, FirstCash Hldgs and Dave, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Figure Technology, with an average 1-year price target of $46.06, suggesting a potential 34.33% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for FirstCash Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $181.67, suggesting a potential 159.01% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Dave, with an average 1-year price target of $283.71, suggesting a potential 304.49% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Figure Technology, FirstCash Hldgs and Dave, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Kaspi.kz Neutral 63.53% $682.37B 14.05% Figure Technology Outperform 52.91% $88.53M 7.92% FirstCash Hldgs Buy -0.05% $412.82M 2.85% Dave Outperform 64.46% $114.47M 4.34%

Key Takeaway:

Synchrony Finl ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It ranks at the top for gross profit. It ranks at the bottom for return on equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Synchrony Finl

Synchrony Financial, originally a spinoff of GE Capital's retail financing business, is the largest provider of private-label credit cards in the United States by both outstanding receivables and purchasing volume. Synchrony partners with other firms to market its credit products in their physical stores as well as on their websites and mobile applications. Synchrony operates through three segments: retail card (private-label and co-branded general-purpose credit cards), payment solutions (promotional financing for large ticket purchases), and CareCredit (financing for elective healthcare procedures).

Synchrony Finl: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Synchrony Finl's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.75%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Synchrony Finl's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 25.94%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Synchrony Finl's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.09% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.78%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.02.

