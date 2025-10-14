A Peek at Progressive's Future Earnings

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-15. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Progressive to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.98.

The market awaits Progressive's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.59 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.33% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Progressive's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 4.29 4.81 3.56 3.61 EPS Actual 4.88 4.66 4.08 3.58 Price Change % 0.00% -4.00% 1.00% 1.00%

Progressive Share Price Analysis

Shares of Progressive were trading at $236.28 as of October 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.86%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.