Preview: Bank of America's Earnings

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-15. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Bank of America to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94.

Anticipation surrounds Bank of America's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 2.15% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bank of America's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.87 0.82 0.77 0.77 EPS Actual 0.89 0.90 0.82 0.81 Price Change % 2.00% -2.00% -0.00% 2.00%

Tracking Bank of America's Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America were trading at $48.86 as of October 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.93%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Bank of America visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.