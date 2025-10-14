Earnings Scheduled For October 14, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $18.89 billion.

• Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $21.16 billion.

• FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $167.75 million.

• BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $11.25 per share on revenue of $6.20 billion.

• Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $5.90 billion.

• JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.86 per share on revenue of $45.29 billion.

• Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $11.02 per share on revenue of $14.15 billion.

• Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.97 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Citigroup (NYSE:C) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $21.14 billion.

• Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.76 per share on revenue of $23.75 billion.

• Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $5.23 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• America Movil (NYSE:AMX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $12.56 billion.

• Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $60.26 million.

• Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $389.88 million.

• Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $75.51 million.

