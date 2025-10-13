Equity Bancshares's Earnings Outlook

Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-14. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Equity Bancshares to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99.

Equity Bancshares bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.03, leading to a 6.63% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Equity Bancshares's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.89 0.83 0.92 0.99 EPS Actual 0.86 0.85 1.04 1.31 Price Change % -7.00% 1.00% 2.00% 2.00%

Tracking Equity Bancshares's Stock Performance

Shares of Equity Bancshares were trading at $40.5 as of October 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.41%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

