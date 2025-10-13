Preview: Karooooo's Earnings

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-14. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Karooooo to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46.

The market awaits Karooooo's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 3.82% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Karooooo's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.45 0.37 0.38 0.39 EPS Actual 0.46 0.51 0.43 0.38 Price Change % -4.00% 12.00% -6.00% -16.00%

Market Performance of Karooooo's Stock

Shares of Karooooo were trading at $51.5 as of October 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 37.58%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Karooooo

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Karooooo.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for Karooooo, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $60.0, suggesting a potential 16.5% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Five9, NCR Voyix and HIVE Digital Technologies, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Five9, with an average 1-year price target of $32.0, suggesting a potential 37.86% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for NCR Voyix, with an average 1-year price target of $16.0, suggesting a potential 68.93% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for HIVE Digital Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $9.17, suggesting a potential 82.19% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Five9, NCR Voyix and HIVE Digital Technologies, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Karooooo Buy 18.04% $873.30M 7.94% Five9 Neutral 12.37% $155.40M 0.17% NCR Voyix Buy -7.76% $153M -0.46% HIVE Digital Technologies Buy 41.47% $-6.19M 6.94%

Key Takeaway:

Karooooo ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity. The company's Revenue Growth is the highest among its peers, indicating strong performance in generating revenue. In terms of Gross Profit, Karooooo also leads the group, showcasing efficient cost management. However, its Return on Equity is the lowest, suggesting room for improvement in utilizing shareholder equity effectively.

Discovering Karooooo: A Closer Look

Karooooo Ltd is a provider of real-time mobility data analytics solutions for smart transportation. It offers a comprehensive, cloud-based smart mobility platform for connected vehicles and other assets. The company's software-as-a-service platform provides customers with differentiated insights and analytics to optimize business and workforce, increase efficiency and decrease costs, improve safety, monitor environmental impact, assist with regularity compliance, and manage risk. The segments of the group are Cartrack; Carzuka; and Karooooo Logistics, of which key revenue is derived from the Cartrack segment.

Karooooo's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Karooooo's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 May, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 18.04%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Karooooo's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 20.68% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Karooooo's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.94% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Karooooo's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.06%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, Karooooo adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

