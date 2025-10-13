What's Next: Albertsons Companies's Earnings Preview

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-14. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Albertsons Companies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38.

Albertsons Companies bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 2.28% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Albertsons Companies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.40 0.66 0.48 EPS Actual 0.55 0.46 0.71 0.51 Price Change % -2.00% 6.00% 1.00% -1.00%

Stock Performance

Shares of Albertsons Companies were trading at $17.12 as of October 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.15%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Albertsons Companies

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Albertsons Companies.

A total of 10 analyst ratings have been received for Albertsons Companies, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $24.2, suggesting a potential 41.36% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Sprouts Farmers Market, Maplebear and Grocery Outlet Holding, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Sprouts Farmers Market, with an average 1-year price target of $175.5, suggesting a potential 925.12% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Maplebear, with an average 1-year price target of $56.17, suggesting a potential 228.1% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Grocery Outlet Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $17.0, suggesting a potential 0.7% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Sprouts Farmers Market, Maplebear and Grocery Outlet Holding are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Albertsons Companies Outperform 2.54% $6.74B 7.15% Sprouts Farmers Market Neutral 17.27% $862.60M 10.11% Maplebear Neutral 11.06% $678M 3.52% Grocery Outlet Holding Neutral 4.54% $360.69M 0.42%

Key Takeaway:

Albertsons Companies ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom.

All You Need to Know About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons is the second-largest supermarket operator in the United States with about 2,300 stores across a variety of banners. Around 80% of the firm's sales comes from nonperishable and fresh food, of which 26% comes from its portfolio of private brands. The company operates fuel centers at about 20% of its store locations and pharmacies at 75%. Albertsons went public in 2020 following years of ownership under private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management, which still owns about a fourth of the outstanding shares.

Albertsons Companies's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Albertsons Companies displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 May, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.54%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Albertsons Companies's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.95%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Albertsons Companies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.15%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Albertsons Companies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.89%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Albertsons Companies's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.44, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Albertsons Companies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.