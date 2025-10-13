October 13, 2025 10:02 AM 1 min read

A Preview Of Domino's Pizza's Earnings

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-14. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Domino's Pizza to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.97.

Anticipation surrounds Domino's Pizza's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.14, leading to a 4.05% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Domino's Pizza's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate 3.95 4.05 4.90 3.65
EPS Actual 3.81 4.33 4.89 4.19
Price Change % 4.00% 1.00% 3.00% 5.00%

Domino's Pizza Share Price Analysis

Shares of Domino's Pizza were trading at $406.37 as of October 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.59%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

