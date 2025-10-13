Preview: Telefonaktiebolaget L M's Earnings

Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-14. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.
Analysts are estimating that Telefonaktiebolaget L M will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14.
The announcement from Telefonaktiebolaget L M is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.
It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.
Historical Earnings Performance
During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.02, leading to a 2.08% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.
Here's a look at Telefonaktiebolaget L M's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.120
|0.09
|0.21
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.142
|0.12
|0.13
|0.11
|Price Change %
|2.00%
|-2.00%
|-14.00%
|-1.00%
Tracking Telefonaktiebolaget L M's Stock Performance
Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget L M were trading at $8.24 as of October 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.63%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.
