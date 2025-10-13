Preview: Telefonaktiebolaget L M's Earnings

Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-14. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Telefonaktiebolaget L M will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14.

The announcement from Telefonaktiebolaget L M is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.02, leading to a 2.08% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Telefonaktiebolaget L M's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.120 0.09 0.21 0.09 EPS Actual 0.142 0.12 0.13 0.11 Price Change % 2.00% -2.00% -14.00% -1.00%

Tracking Telefonaktiebolaget L M's Stock Performance

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget L M were trading at $8.24 as of October 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.63%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Telefonaktiebolaget L M visit their earnings calendar on our site.

