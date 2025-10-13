Earnings Preview For Citigroup

Citigroup (NYSE:C) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-14. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Citigroup to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.78.

The market awaits Citigroup's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.34, which was followed by a 0.77% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Citigroup's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.62 1.85 1.22 1.31 EPS Actual 1.96 1.96 1.34 1.51 Price Change % -1.00% -3.00% 0.00% 3.00%

Tracking Citigroup's Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup were trading at $93.93 as of October 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 52.79%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

