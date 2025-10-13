Earnings Outlook For Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-14. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Wells Fargo to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54.

Investors in Wells Fargo are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.13, leading to a 1.33% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Wells Fargo's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.41 1.24 1.35 1.28 EPS Actual 1.54 1.27 1.42 1.52 Price Change % 1.00% -1.00% 0.00% 6.00%

Market Performance of Wells Fargo's Stock

Shares of Wells Fargo were trading at $77.62 as of October 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.88%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

