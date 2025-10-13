A Peek at Johnson & Johnson's Future Earnings

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Johnson & Johnson will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.76.

The announcement from Johnson & Johnson is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.10, leading to a 1.09% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Johnson & Johnson's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.67 2.60 2.02 2.21 EPS Actual 2.77 2.77 2.04 2.42 Price Change % -1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 0.00%

Performance of Johnson & Johnson Shares

Shares of Johnson & Johnson were trading at $190.72 as of October 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.12%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Johnson & Johnson

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Johnson & Johnson.

Analysts have given Johnson & Johnson a total of 15 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $192.07, indicating a potential 0.71% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Merck & Co, Eli Lilly and Pfizer, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Merck & Co, with an average 1-year price target of $91.67, suggesting a potential 51.93% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Eli Lilly, with an average 1-year price target of $914.6, suggesting a potential 379.55% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Pfizer, with an average 1-year price target of $29.8, suggesting a potential 84.37% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Merck & Co, Eli Lilly and Pfizer, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Johnson & Johnson Neutral 5.77% $16.11B 7.07% Merck & Co Neutral -1.90% $12.25B 9.10% Eli Lilly Buy 37.64% $13.11B 33.26% Pfizer Neutral 10.31% $10.88B 3.25%

Key Takeaway:

Johnson & Johnson ranks highest in Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Discovering Johnson & Johnson: A Closer Look

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. It has two divisions: innovative medicine and medtech. These now represent all of the company's sales following the divestment of the consumer business, Kenvue, in 2023. After restructurings in 2023-24, the drug division focuses on three main therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, and neurology. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.

Key Indicators: Johnson & Johnson's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Johnson & Johnson's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.77% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Johnson & Johnson's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 23.32%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.07%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Johnson & Johnson's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.86% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Johnson & Johnson's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.65, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

