A Look at Helen Of Troy's Upcoming Earnings Report

Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-09. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Helen Of Troy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45.

Anticipation surrounds Helen Of Troy's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.41, leading to a 5.88% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Helen Of Troy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.82 2.38 2.58 1.05 EPS Actual 0.41 2.33 2.67 1.21 Price Change % -6.00% -5.00% -1.00% -2.00%

Stock Performance

Shares of Helen Of Troy were trading at $27.01 as of October 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 62.63%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

