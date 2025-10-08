What to Expect from Neogen's Earnings

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-09. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Neogen will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03.

Neogen bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.8% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Neogen's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.13 0.10 0.08 EPS Actual 0.05 0.10 0.11 0.07 Price Change % -3.00% 12.00% -5.00% 5.00%

Tracking Neogen's Stock Performance

Shares of Neogen were trading at $5.59 as of October 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 59.14%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Neogen

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Neogen.

Analysts have provided Neogen with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $10.0, suggesting a potential 78.89% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Establishment Labs Hldgs, Staar Surgical and UFP Technologies, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Establishment Labs Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $65.0, suggesting a potential 1062.79% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Staar Surgical, with an average 1-year price target of $25.5, suggesting a potential 356.17% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for UFP Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $289.0, suggesting a potential 5069.95% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Establishment Labs Hldgs, Staar Surgical and UFP Technologies, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Neogen Neutral -4.79% $92.86M -25.88% Establishment Labs Hldgs Buy 16.28% $35.27M -54.13% Staar Surgical Neutral -55.23% $32.80M -4.90% UFP Technologies Buy 37.21% $43.54M 4.60%

Key Takeaway:

Neogen ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Discovering Neogen: A Closer Look

Neogen Corporation, headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety. In food safety, the company performs diagnostics to detect unintended substances in food and animal feed, to prevent contamination and foodborne illnesses such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, and ruminant by-products. In animal safety, the company segment is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of veterinary instruments, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, topicals, parasiticides, diagnostic products, rodent control products, cleaners, disinfectants, insect control products and genomics testing services.

Financial Milestones: Neogen's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Neogen's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 May, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.79%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Neogen's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -271.53%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Neogen's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -25.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Neogen's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -16.37%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Neogen's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.43.

