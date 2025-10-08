What's Next: Applied Digital's Earnings Preview

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-09. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Applied Digital to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.14.

The market awaits Applied Digital's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.11 in the last quarter, leading to a 31.01% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Applied Digital's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.10 -0.14 -0.29 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.08 -0.06 -0.15 Price Change % 31.00% -36.00% -2.00% -7.00%

Market Performance of Applied Digital's Stock

Shares of Applied Digital were trading at $27.3 as of October 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 291.58%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.