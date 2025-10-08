A Preview Of Levi Strauss's Earnings

Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-09. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Levi Strauss to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31.

Anticipation surrounds Levi Strauss's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 11.25% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Levi Strauss's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.28 0.48 0.31 EPS Actual 0.22 0.38 0.50 0.33 Price Change % 11.00% -8.00% 4.00% -8.00%

Tracking Levi Strauss's Stock Performance

Shares of Levi Strauss were trading at $24.47 as of October 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.96%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Levi Strauss

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Levi Strauss.

With 16 analyst ratings, Levi Strauss has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $24.81, indicating a potential 1.39% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of VF, PVH and Kontoor Brands, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for VF, with an average 1-year price target of $15.32, suggesting a potential 37.39% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for PVH, with an average 1-year price target of $94.8, suggesting a potential 287.41% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Kontoor Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $90.75, suggesting a potential 270.86% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for VF, PVH and Kontoor Brands, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Levi Strauss Buy 6.42% $905.80M 3.25% VF Neutral -0.47% $949.00M -8.38% PVH Neutral 4.48% $1.25B 4.73% Kontoor Brands Outperform 8.46% $304.84M 15.97%

Key Takeaway:

Levi Strauss ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity.

Delving into Levi Strauss's Background

Levi Strauss & Co is involved in designing, marketing, and selling products that include jeans, casual and dresses pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories directly or through third parties and licensees for men, women, and children under Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. and Denizen brands. The company manages its business according to three regional segments: the Americas, which is the key revenue driver; Europe; and Asia.

Understanding the Numbers: Levi Strauss's Finances

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Levi Strauss showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.42% as of 31 May, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Levi Strauss's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.63%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.25%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Levi Strauss's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.05%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, Levi Strauss adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

