Uncovering Potential: Delta Air Lines's Earnings Preview

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Delta Air Lines will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55.

The announcement from Delta Air Lines is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.23% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Delta Air Lines's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.02 0.38 1.76 1.52 EPS Actual 2.10 0.46 1.85 1.50 Price Change % -0.00% -11.00% 9.00% 2.00%

Performance of Delta Air Lines Shares

Shares of Delta Air Lines were trading at $56.63 as of October 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.45%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Delta Air Lines

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Delta Air Lines.

The consensus rating for Delta Air Lines is Outperform, derived from 8 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $74.0 implies a potential 30.67% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of United Airlines Holdings, Southwest Airlines and Joby Aviation, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for United Airlines Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $120.1, suggesting a potential 112.08% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Southwest Airlines, with an average 1-year price target of $34.25, suggesting a potential 39.52% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Joby Aviation, with an average 1-year price target of $12.0, suggesting a potential 78.81% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for United Airlines Holdings, Southwest Airlines and Joby Aviation, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Delta Air Lines Outperform -0.06% $5.04B 12.95% United Airlines Holdings Outperform 1.67% $4.75B 7.49% Southwest Airlines Neutral -1.50% $1.36B 2.45% Joby Aviation Neutral -46.43% $5K -36.94%

Key Takeaway:

Delta Air Lines is positioned in the middle among its peers for revenue growth. It leads in gross profit generation. It is at the top for return on equity.

Discovering Delta Air Lines: A Closer Look

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through its biggest hubs in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta has historically earned most of its international revenue and profits from flying passengers over the Atlantic Ocean.

Breaking Down Delta Air Lines's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Delta Air Lines's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.06%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 12.79%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Delta Air Lines's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 12.95%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Delta Air Lines's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.74%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Delta Air Lines's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.22, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

