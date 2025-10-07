Preview: Richardson Electronics's Earnings

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-08. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Richardson Electronics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01.

Richardson Electronics bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 11.04% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Richardson Electronics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.08 -0.02 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.12 0.11 -0.05 0.04 Price Change % 11.00% -17.00% -13.00% -3.00%

Market Performance of Richardson Electronics's Stock

Shares of Richardson Electronics were trading at $9.62 as of October 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.73%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

