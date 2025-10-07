A Peek at Bassett Furniture Indus's Future Earnings

Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ:BSET) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-08. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Bassett Furniture Indus will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09.

Anticipation surrounds Bassett Furniture Indus's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 12.65% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bassett Furniture Indus's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.03 -0.01 -0.38 EPS Actual 0.22 0.21 0.38 -0.52 Price Change % 13.00% -2.00% 3.00% -5.00%

Bassett Furniture Indus Share Price Analysis

Shares of Bassett Furniture Indus were trading at $15.29 as of October 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.37%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

