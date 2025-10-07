Earnings Preview: Resources Connection

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-08. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Resources Connection to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.13.

The market awaits Resources Connection's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 9.87% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Resources Connection's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.10 0 0.03 EPS Actual 0.16 -0.08 0.18 0 Price Change % 10.00% -20.00% 4.00% -12.00%

Performance of Resources Connection Shares

Shares of Resources Connection were trading at $4.92 as of October 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 41.68%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.