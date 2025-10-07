What's Next: AZZ's Earnings Preview

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-08. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect AZZ to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57.

The announcement from AZZ is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 5.52% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AZZ's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 1.60 0.98 1.27 1.32 EPS Actual 1.78 0.98 1.39 1.37 Price Change % 6.00% 3.00% -2.00% -5.00%

Tracking AZZ's Stock Performance

Shares of AZZ were trading at $106.94 as of October 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 31.95%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on AZZ

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding AZZ.

The consensus rating for AZZ is Neutral, based on 5 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $121.2, there's a potential 13.33% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Hayward Holdings, Griffon and CSW Industrials, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Hayward Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $18.0, suggesting a potential 83.17% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Griffon, with an average 1-year price target of $100.0, suggesting a potential 6.49% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CSW Industrials, with an average 1-year price target of $282.67, suggesting a potential 164.33% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Hayward Holdings, Griffon and CSW Industrials are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity AZZ Neutral 2.12% $104.13M 15.13% Hayward Holdings Buy 5.35% $157.84M 3.05% Griffon Outperform -5.28% $265.25M -86.23% CSW Industrials Neutral 16.57% $115.44M 3.75%

Key Takeaway:

AZZ is positioned in the middle among its peers for consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth. In terms of gross profit, AZZ is at the top. However, for return on equity, AZZ is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Get to Know AZZ Better

AZZ Inc is a provider of galvanizing and a variety of metal coating solutions and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end markets in North America. The company's operating segment consists of Metal Coatings, Precoat Metals, and Infrastructure Solutions. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Precoat Metals segment, which provides coil coating application of protective and decorative coatings and related value-added downstream processing for steel and aluminum coils. Geographically, the company generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

AZZ: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: AZZ's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 May, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.12%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: AZZ's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 40.5% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 15.13%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 7.79%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: AZZ's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.49, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

