What's Next: AngioDynamics's Earnings Preview

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-02. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that AngioDynamics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.13.

Anticipation surrounds AngioDynamics's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.09 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.58% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at AngioDynamics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.13 -0.11 -0.15 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.08 -0.04 -0.11 Price Change % -1.00% -10.00% 38.00% -4.00%

