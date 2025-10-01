Earnings Scheduled For October 1, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Acuity (NYSE:AYI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.63 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.35 per share on revenue of $952.44 million.

• RPM International (NYSE:RPM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.

• Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion.

• Novagold Resources (AMEX:NG) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

