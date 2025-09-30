Examining the Future: Conagra Brands's Earnings Outlook

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-01. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Conagra Brands to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33.

The market awaits Conagra Brands's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.46% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Conagra Brands's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.60 0.53 0.67 0.59 EPS Actual 0.56 0.51 0.70 0.53 Price Change % -0.00% -0.00% 1.00% -2.00%

Performance of Conagra Brands Shares

Shares of Conagra Brands were trading at $18.04 as of September 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 39.96%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Conagra Brands

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Conagra Brands.

The consensus rating for Conagra Brands is Neutral, derived from 13 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $21.0 implies a potential 16.41% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Smithfield Foods, The Campbell's and Lamb Weston Hldgs, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Smithfield Foods, with an average 1-year price target of $29.5, suggesting a potential 63.53% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for The Campbell's, with an average 1-year price target of $32.57, suggesting a potential 80.54% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Lamb Weston Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $64.0, suggesting a potential 254.77% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Smithfield Foods, The Campbell's and Lamb Weston Hldgs, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Conagra Brands Neutral -4.27% $707.20M 2.89% Smithfield Foods Outperform 10.96% $499M 3.00% The Campbell's Neutral 1.22% $705M 3.73% Lamb Weston Hldgs Outperform 3.96% $342.30M 7.11%

Key Takeaway:

Conagra Brands ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit compared to its peers. Conagra Brands has the lowest return on equity among the group.

Get to Know Conagra Brands Better

Conagra Brands is a packaged food company that operates predominantly in the United States (91% of fiscal 2025 revenue). Most of its revenue comes from frozen food, including brands like Marie Callender's, Healthy Choice, Banquet, and Birds Eye. Conagra also sells snacks, shelf-stable staples, and refrigerated food through brands like Duncan Hines, Hunt's, Slim Jim, Vlasic, Orville Redenbacher's, Reddi-wip, Wish-Bone, and Chef Boyardee. The company primarily sells through the US retail channel, with just 9% of fiscal 2025 revenue coming from international markets and 9% from foodservice.

Financial Insights: Conagra Brands

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Conagra Brands's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 May, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.27%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Conagra Brands's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.2%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Conagra Brands's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.89%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Conagra Brands's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.23% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.9, Conagra Brands adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Conagra Brands visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.