September 30, 2025 10:00 AM

A Peek at Novagold Resources's Future Earnings

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Novagold Resources (AMEX:NG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Novagold Resources will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.

Investors in Novagold Resources are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 12.16% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Novagold Resources's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.06 -0.03
EPS Actual -0.04 -0.03 -0.04 -0.03
Price Change % 12.00% -2.00% -5.00% -13.00%

Market Performance of Novagold Resources's Stock

Shares of Novagold Resources were trading at $8.48 as of September 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 111.34%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

