Examining the Future: Acuity's Earnings Outlook

Acuity (NYSE:AYI) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-01. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Acuity to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.63.

Acuity bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.68 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.28% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Acuity's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 4.44 3.70 3.89 4.28 EPS Actual 5.12 3.73 3.97 4.30 Price Change % -0.00% -9.00% 3.00% 0.00%

Performance of Acuity Shares

Shares of Acuity were trading at $339.11 as of September 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.19%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Acuity

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Acuity.

With 2 analyst ratings, Acuity has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $370.0, indicating a potential 9.11% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Generac Hldgs, Regal Rexnord and Nextracker, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Generac Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $191.77, suggesting a potential 43.45% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Regal Rexnord, with an average 1-year price target of $178.2, suggesting a potential 47.45% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Nextracker, with an average 1-year price target of $73.92, suggesting a potential 78.2% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Generac Hldgs, Regal Rexnord and Nextracker are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Acuity Neutral 21.74% $570.20M 3.86% Generac Hldgs Neutral 6.31% $416.75M 2.94% Regal Rexnord Outperform -3.33% $564.70M 1.21% Nextracker Buy 20.05% $281.73M 9.15%

Key Takeaway:

Acuity ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, its return on equity is the lowest. Overall, Acuity is positioned favorably compared to its peers in terms of revenue growth and gross profit, but lags behind in return on equity.

Delving into Acuity's Background

Acuity is a leading industrial technology company that offers lighting, lighting controls, and intelligent building solutions. Acuity, Inc. designs, manufactures, and brings to market products and services relating to these and other offerings. Acuity, Inc. has two reportable segments: Acuity Brands Lighting and Acuity Intelligent Spaces. ABL sells commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting, including components and control systems. AIS offers building management and audio/visual solutions to help make buildings intelligent.

Acuity: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Acuity's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 May, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 21.74%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Acuity's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.35%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Acuity's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.86%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Acuity's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.13%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, Acuity adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

