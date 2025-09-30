September 30, 2025 4:32 AM 1 min read

Earnings Scheduled For September 30, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.

• Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $7.63 billion.

• Lamb Weston Hldgs (NYSE:LW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.

• Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Nike (NYSE:NKE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $11.00 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ADXN Logo
ADXNAddex Therapeutics Ltd
$9.314.14%
Overview
LW Logo
LWLamb Weston Holdings Inc
$55.760.16%
NKE Logo
NKENike Inc
$69.53-0.03%
NVNI Logo
NVNINvni Group Ltd
$1.39-%
PAYX Logo
PAYXPaychex Inc
$128.560.02%
UNFI Logo
UNFIUnited Natural Foods Inc
$31.970.66%
VRAR Logo
VRARThe Glimpse Group Inc
$1.79-1.10%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved