Earnings Scheduled For September 30, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.

• Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $7.63 billion.

• Lamb Weston Hldgs (NYSE:LW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.

• Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Nike (NYSE:NKE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $11.00 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.