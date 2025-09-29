An Overview of United Natural Foods's Earnings

United Natural Foods (NYSE: UNFI) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-09-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that United Natural Foods will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.19.

Investors in United Natural Foods are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.22 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.02% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at United Natural Foods's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.19 -0.01 -0.10 EPS Actual 0.44 0.22 0.16 0.01 Price Change % -5.00% 12.00% -5.00% -4.00%

Stock Performance

Shares of United Natural Foods were trading at $31.62 as of September 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 40.62%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on United Natural Foods

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on United Natural Foods.

Analysts have given United Natural Foods a total of 3 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $30.33, indicating a potential 4.08% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of The Chefs' Warehouse, Performance Food Gr and US Foods Holdings, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for The Chefs' Warehouse, with an average 1-year price target of $73.75, suggesting a potential 133.24% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Performance Food Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $114.0, suggesting a potential 260.53% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for US Foods Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $89.0, suggesting a potential 181.47% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for The Chefs' Warehouse, Performance Food Gr and US Foods Holdings are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity United Natural Foods Neutral 7.48% $1.08B -0.43% The Chefs' Warehouse Buy 8.40% $254.34M 3.86% Performance Food Gr Buy 11.52% $2.00B 2.99% US Foods Holdings Outperform 3.84% $1.78B 4.85%

Key Takeaway:

United Natural Foods ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also has the lowest Gross Profit margin. In terms of Return on Equity, it is the lowest compared to its peers. Overall, United Natural Foods lags behind its peers in key financial metrics.

Delving into United Natural Foods's Background

United Natural Foods Inc is a wholesale distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods and nonfood products across North America. The company's products consist of national, regional and private label brands grouped into grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items. United Natural Foods serves various retail formats including conventional supermarket chains, natural product superstores, independent retail operators and foodservice channels such as e-commerce platforms. The company's operations are comprised of principal divisions: the wholesale division; the retail division; and other.

Understanding the Numbers: United Natural Foods's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: United Natural Foods's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.48%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.09%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Natural Foods's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.43%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): United Natural Foods's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.09%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.2, United Natural Foods faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

