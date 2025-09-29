Earnings Outlook For Lamb Weston Hldgs

Lamb Weston Hldgs (NYSE: LW) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-09-30. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Lamb Weston Hldgs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54.

Anticipation surrounds Lamb Weston Hldgs's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.23, leading to a 2.48% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Lamb Weston Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.64 0.87 1.01 0.72 EPS Actual 0.87 1.10 0.66 0.73 Price Change % 2.00% -1.00% -1.00% 3.00%

Performance of Lamb Weston Hldgs Shares

Shares of Lamb Weston Hldgs were trading at $55.22 as of September 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.05%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Lamb Weston Hldgs

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Lamb Weston Hldgs.

Lamb Weston Hldgs has received a total of 4 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $64.0, the consensus suggests a potential 15.9% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Conagra Brands, Smithfield Foods and The Campbell's, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Conagra Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $21.0, suggesting a potential 61.97% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Smithfield Foods, with an average 1-year price target of $29.5, suggesting a potential 46.58% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for The Campbell's, with an average 1-year price target of $32.57, suggesting a potential 41.02% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Conagra Brands, Smithfield Foods and The Campbell's, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Lamb Weston Hldgs Outperform 3.96% $342.30M 7.11% Conagra Brands Neutral -4.27% $707.20M 2.89% Smithfield Foods Outperform 10.96% $499M 3.00% The Campbell's Neutral 1.22% $705M 3.73%

Key Takeaway:

Lamb Weston Hldgs ranks highest in Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, Lamb Weston Hldgs is positioned at the top compared to its peers based on the provided metrics.

Get to Know Lamb Weston Hldgs Better

Lamb Weston is North America's largest and the world's second-largest producer of branded and private-label frozen potato products, both by volume and value. The company's portfolio is anchored by french fries, but it also sells sweet potato fries, tater tots, diced potatoes, mashed potatoes, hash browns, and chips. Roughly two thirds of revenue comes from its home market of North America, with none of the other 100 countries the company sells into representing a significant share. McDonald's is Lamb Weston's single-largest customer at 15% of fiscal 2025 sales, with no other company representing more than 10%. Lamb Weston became an independent company in 2016 when it was spun off from Conagra.

Lamb Weston Hldgs's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Lamb Weston Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 May, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.96%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Lamb Weston Hldgs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.15%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lamb Weston Hldgs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.11%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lamb Weston Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.62%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Lamb Weston Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.39, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Lamb Weston Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.