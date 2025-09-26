Preview: Inventiva's Earnings

Inventiva (NASDAQ: IVA) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-09-29. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Inventiva will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.41.

Inventiva bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at Inventiva's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter FY 2024 H1 2024 EPS Estimate EPS Actual -3.33 -1.01 Price Change % 6.00% -17.00%

Stock Performance

Shares of Inventiva were trading at $6.01 as of September 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 213.67%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.