Preview: Progress Software's Earnings

Progress Software (NASDAQ: PRGS) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-09-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Progress Software to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19.

Investors in Progress Software are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.10 in the last quarter, leading to a 13.03% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Progress Software's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.3 1.06 1.21 1.13 EPS Actual 1.4 1.31 1.33 1.26 Price Change % -13.00% 12.00% -10.00% 12.00%

Tracking Progress Software's Stock Performance

Shares of Progress Software were trading at $41.2 as of September 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.54%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Progress Software

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Progress Software.

Progress Software has received a total of 3 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $69.0, the consensus suggests a potential 67.48% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of N-able, Teradata and A10 Networks, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for N-able, with an average 1-year price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential 78.76% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Teradata, with an average 1-year price target of $23.0, suggesting a potential 44.17% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for A10 Networks, with an average 1-year price target of $22.0, suggesting a potential 46.6% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for N-able, Teradata and A10 Networks, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Progress Software Buy 35.57% $190.07M 3.85% N-able Neutral 9.88% $102.55M -0.51% Teradata Neutral -6.42% $230M 5.39% A10 Networks Buy 15.45% $54.71M 5.27%

Key Takeaway:

Progress Software is positioned at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks in the middle for Consensus and Return on Equity.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation provides software operate in one operating segment: software products for the development, deployment, and management of responsible, AI-powered applications and digital experiences. Following are products: Chef, Corticon, Data Direct, Developer Tools, Flowmon, Kemp LoadMaster, MarkLogic, MOVEit, OpenEdge, Semaphore, ShareFile, Sitefinity, WhatsUp Gold. Geographical regions include United States, Canada, EMEA, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Progress Software: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Progress Software's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 May, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 35.57%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Progress Software's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.17%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Progress Software's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.85%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Progress Software's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.7%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Progress Software's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.29. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Progress Software visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.