Insights into IDT's Upcoming Earnings

IDT (NYSE: IDT) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-09-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect IDT to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91.

IDT bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at IDT's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate EPS Actual 0.9 0.84 0.71 0.57 Price Change % 14.00% 10.00% 5.00% 21.00%

IDT Share Price Analysis

Shares of IDT were trading at $61.75 as of September 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 62.41%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.