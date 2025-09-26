September 26, 2025 10:01 AM 1 min read

Insights into IDT's Upcoming Earnings

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

IDT (NYSE: IDT) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-09-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect IDT to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91.

IDT bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at IDT's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024
EPS Estimate
EPS Actual 0.9 0.84 0.71 0.57
Price Change % 14.00% 10.00% 5.00% 21.00%

IDT Share Price Analysis

Shares of IDT were trading at $61.75 as of September 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 62.41%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for IDT visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

IDT Logo
IDTIDT Corp
$61.990.39%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved