September 26, 2025 10:01 AM 1 min read

An Overview of ReposiTrak's Earnings

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-09-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that ReposiTrak will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09.

The market awaits ReposiTrak's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.10, leading to a 2.18% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at ReposiTrak's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024
EPS Estimate 0 0 0.08 0.06
EPS Actual 0.1 0.08 0.08 0.08
Price Change % -2.00% 7.00% 4.00% -3.00%

Market Performance of ReposiTrak's Stock

Shares of ReposiTrak were trading at $17.02 as of September 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.42%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for ReposiTrak visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

TRAK Logo
TRAKReposiTrak Inc
$17.100.47%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved