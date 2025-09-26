An Overview of ReposiTrak's Earnings

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-09-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that ReposiTrak will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09.

The market awaits ReposiTrak's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.10, leading to a 2.18% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at ReposiTrak's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0 0 0.08 0.06 EPS Actual 0.1 0.08 0.08 0.08 Price Change % -2.00% 7.00% 4.00% -3.00%

Market Performance of ReposiTrak's Stock

Shares of ReposiTrak were trading at $17.02 as of September 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.42%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

