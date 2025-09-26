Vail Resorts Earnings Preview

Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-09-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Vail Resorts will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-4.74.

The announcement from Vail Resorts is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.48 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.89% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Vail Resorts's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 10.06 6.32 -5.05 -4.25 EPS Actual 10.54 6.56 -4.61 -4.67 Price Change % -3.00% 8.00% 3.00% -4.00%

Tracking Vail Resorts's Stock Performance

Shares of Vail Resorts were trading at $146.78 as of September 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.58%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Vail Resorts

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Vail Resorts.

A total of 1 analyst ratings have been received for Vail Resorts, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $155.0, suggesting a potential 5.6% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Six Flags Entertainment and Dave & Buster's Enter, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Six Flags Entertainment, with an average 1-year price target of $34.64, suggesting a potential 76.4% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Dave & Buster's Enter, with an average 1-year price target of $25.0, suggesting a potential 82.97% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Six Flags Entertainment and Dave & Buster's Enter, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Vail Resorts Neutral 0.96% $751.53M 55.08% Six Flags Entertainment Outperform 62.76% $849.57M -5.52% Dave & Buster's Enter Neutral 0.05% $481M 7.28%

Key Takeaway:

Vail Resorts ranks in the middle for consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth. It ranks at the top for gross profit. It ranks at the top for return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Inc Bhd is a resorts and casinos company that operates mountain resorts and ski areas. The company has three business segments that include Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates numerous ski resort properties that offer a variety of winter and summer activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, hiking, and mountain biking. The Lodging segment owns and operates hotels and condominiums. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and leases real estate, typically near its other properties. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue within the United States.

Vail Resorts: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Vail Resorts's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.96% as of 30 April, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 30.32%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vail Resorts's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 55.08% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vail Resorts's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.95%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Vail Resorts's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 3.3, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Vail Resorts visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.