Earnings Outlook For Carnival

Carnival (NYSE: CUK) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-09-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Carnival to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24.

Investors in Carnival are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Here's a look at Carnival's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate
EPS Actual 0.35 0.13 0.14 1.27
Price Change % -0.00% -2.00% 7.00% -2.00%

Tracking Carnival's Stock Performance

Shares of Carnival were trading at $27.56 as of September 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 65.27%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Carnival visit their earnings calendar on our site.

