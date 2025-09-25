Insights into Inventiva's Upcoming Earnings

Inventiva (NASDAQ: IVA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-09-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Inventiva will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.41.

The announcement from Inventiva is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Here's a look at Inventiva's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter FY 2024 H1 2024 EPS Estimate EPS Actual -3.33 -1.01 Price Change % 6.00% -17.00%

Market Performance of Inventiva's Stock

Shares of Inventiva were trading at $5.52 as of September 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 223.37%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.