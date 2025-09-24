September 24, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

Earnings Preview For Legacy Education

Legacy Education LGCY is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-09-25. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Legacy Education will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12.

Anticipation surrounds Legacy Education's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 16.71% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Legacy Education's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024
EPS Estimate 0.16 0.09
EPS Actual 0.21 0.10 0.21 0.1
Price Change % 17.00% -11.00% 16.00% 11.00%

Stock Performance

Shares of Legacy Education were trading at $12.45 as of September 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 212.53%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Legacy Education visit their earnings calendar on our site.

