A Preview Of LuxExperience's Earnings

LuxExperience LUXE is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-09-25. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that LuxExperience will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.18.

Investors in LuxExperience are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.07 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.85% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at LuxExperience's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.01 0.06 -0.06 0.11 EPS Actual 0.06 0.13 0.07 0.06 Price Change % -4.00% -1.00% 14.00% -0.00%

LuxExperience Share Price Analysis

Shares of LuxExperience were trading at $8.25 as of September 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 114.14%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

