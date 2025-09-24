Concentrix's Earnings Outlook

Concentrix CNXC is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-09-25. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Concentrix will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.76.

Investors in Concentrix are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.05, leading to a 6.2% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Concentrix's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.75 2.59 3.01 2.93 EPS Actual 2.70 2.79 3.26 2.87 Price Change % -6.00% 42.00% 3.00% -19.00%

Tracking Concentrix's Stock Performance

Shares of Concentrix were trading at $55.09 as of September 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.97%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Concentrix

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Concentrix.

A total of 7 analyst ratings have been received for Concentrix, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $70.29, suggesting a potential 27.59% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of WNS (Holdings), Verra Mobility and CSG Systems Intl, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for WNS (Holdings), with an average 1-year price target of $76.5, suggesting a potential 38.86% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Verra Mobility, with an average 1-year price target of $30.0, suggesting a potential 45.54% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for CSG Systems Intl, with an average 1-year price target of $70.0, suggesting a potential 27.06% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for WNS (Holdings), Verra Mobility and CSG Systems Intl, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Concentrix Outperform 1.54% $848.15M 0.96% WNS (Holdings) Neutral 9.49% $116.57M 2.66% Verra Mobility Outperform 6.11% $222.45M 11.84% CSG Systems Intl Buy 2.35% $146.99M 4.28%

Key Takeaway:

Concentrix ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit margin. Concentrix has the lowest return on equity compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Concentrix

Concentrix Corp is a technology enabled company specialized in customer engagement and customer management. The company provides end-to-end capabilities, including CX process optimization, technology innovation and design engineering, front- and back-office automation, analytics and business transformation services to clients in five industry verticals. The Company's verticals are technology and consumer electronics, retail, travel and e-commerce, communications and media, banking, financial services and insurance, and healthcare. Geographically, the company operates in Philippines, Unites States, India, Frances and Others. Maximum revenue is from Technology and consumer electronics industry and geographically from Philippines.

Financial Insights: Concentrix

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Concentrix's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 May, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.54%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Concentrix's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.66%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Concentrix's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.96%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Concentrix's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.33%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Concentrix's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.14, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

