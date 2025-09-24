Exploring BlackBerry's Earnings Expectations

BlackBerry BB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-09-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that BlackBerry will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

The announcement from BlackBerry is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 12.47% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at BlackBerry's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0 0 -0.01 -0.04 EPS Actual 0.02 0.03 0.02 0 Price Change % 12.00% -7.00% 24.00% -1.00%

BlackBerry Share Price Analysis

Shares of BlackBerry were trading at $4.27 as of September 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 68.9%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

