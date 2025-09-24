Insights into Jabil's Upcoming Earnings

Jabil JBL will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-09-25. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Jabil to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.89.

Jabil bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.23, leading to a 3.95% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Jabil's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 2.32 1.83 1.88 2.22 EPS Actual 2.55 1.94 2 2.30 Price Change % 4.00% 1.00% -2.00% -3.00%

Jabil Share Price Analysis

Shares of Jabil were trading at $234.45 as of September 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 81.6%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Jabil

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Jabil.

With 2 analyst ratings, Jabil has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $250.5, indicating a potential 6.85% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Flex, Celestica and Fabrinet, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Flex, with an average 1-year price target of $58.0, suggesting a potential 75.26% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Celestica, with an average 1-year price target of $217.75, suggesting a potential 7.12% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Fabrinet, with an average 1-year price target of $320.33, suggesting a potential 36.63% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Flex, Celestica and Fabrinet, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Jabil Buy 15.71% $681M 16.80% Flex Outperform 4.13% $572M 3.81% Celestica Outperform 20.97% $371M 12.73% Fabrinet Neutral 20.77% $111.29M 4.48%

Key Takeaway:

Jabil ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc is a United States-based company engaged in providing manufacturing services and solutions. It provides comprehensive electronics design, production and product management services to companies in various industries and end markets.The Company derives its revenue from providing comprehensive electronics design, production and product management services. It operates in two segments. The Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) segment, which is the key revenue driver, is focused on leveraging IT, supply chain design and engineering, technologies largely centered on core electronics. The Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) segment is focused on providing engineering solutions, with an emphasis on material sciences, technologies, and healthcare.

Jabil: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Jabil's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.71% as of 31 May, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Jabil's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.84% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jabil's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 16.8%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jabil's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.23%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, Jabil faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Jabil visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.