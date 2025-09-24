Preview: TD Synnex's Earnings

TD Synnex SNX will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-09-25. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate TD Synnex to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.98.

The market awaits TD Synnex's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.27, leading to a 0.66% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at TD Synnex's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.72 2.91 3.05 2.80 EPS Actual 2.99 2.80 3.09 2.86 Price Change % 1.00% -3.00% 10.00% 1.00%

TD Synnex Share Price Analysis

Shares of TD Synnex were trading at $151.88 as of September 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.86%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on TD Synnex

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on TD Synnex.

TD Synnex has received a total of 7 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $162.86, the consensus suggests a potential 7.23% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ingram Micro Holding, Avnet and Insight Enterprises, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ingram Micro Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $24.0, suggesting a potential 84.2% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Avnet, with an average 1-year price target of $52.0, suggesting a potential 65.76% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Insight Enterprises, with an average 1-year price target of $164.33, suggesting a potential 8.2% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Ingram Micro Holding, Avnet and Insight Enterprises, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity TD Synnex Outperform 7.16% $1.05B 2.24% Ingram Micro Holding Neutral 10.85% $839.16M 0.96% Avnet Neutral 0.99% $593.68M 0.12% Insight Enterprises Outperform -3.25% $442.33M 2.94%

Key Takeaway:

TD Synnex is positioned at the top for Revenue Growth with a growth rate of 7.16%, outperforming its peers. In terms of Gross Profit, TD Synnex leads with $1.05B. Additionally, TD Synnex has the highest Return on Equity at 2.24%, indicating strong performance compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About TD Synnex

TD Synnex Corp is a distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. The company aggregates and distributes IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and data center infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components. Its geographical segments include the Americas, Europe, and APJ.

Financial Milestones: TD Synnex's Journey

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: TD Synnex's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 May, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.16%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: TD Synnex's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.23%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TD Synnex's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.24%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.62%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: TD Synnex's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.49, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for TD Synnex visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.